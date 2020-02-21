Fortnite: where to find Deadpool's letter to Epic Games

Share it:

Surprisingly, Deadpool is one of the protagonists of Fortnite Season 2. The new season of the Epic battle royale includes challenges dedicated to the famous Marvel comic characters. In this mini-guide we show you how to complete the one that requires you to find the Deadpool's letter to Epic Games.

Deadpool's letter to Epic Games can be found from Fortnite Season 2 main menu. All you have to do is access the Battle Pass menu, select the ventilation panel marked with the question mark "?", and finally select the letter located inside Deadpool's secret room.

As you can see in the image below, the letter is on the ground. To complete the challenge you just have to pick it up, as also shown in the video above. On the letter is the following message addressed to Epic Games: "Dear Fortnite, I came up with a new design for the Battle bus. I bet with my friends that if you hadn't put this in last season of the game, I would have given away my good arm. Please say what arts artist are at risk and must be added immediately. Your best friend, Wade. "

Have you already found Deadpool's letter? Let us know in the comments. Recall that in the meantime challenges are also available Brutus briefing, and that in this regard on our pages we have explained how to complete the challenge disguised in a telephone booth.