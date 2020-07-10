Fortnite: The Battle Call emote appears to be hiding a secret

Share it:

Analyzing some of the emotes of Fortnite Chapter 2, the dataminer managed to find a hidden detail in one of the actions that can be purchased in the object shop: Battle recall.

The emote, which allows your digital alter ego to pull out a battle horn to make a sound, hides a secret. According to what stated by the dataminer, there is the remote possibility that the sound emitted by the object is different and that the character cannot play the instrument correctly. This event occurs very rarely and according to leakers there is only one 0.5% of probability that it happens. In short, if you have this particular emote in your locker you could take it out and use it over and over again with the hope that the character will emit this bizarre and rare sound.

