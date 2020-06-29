Fortnite, Season 3: location of the XP Tokens of Week 1 and 2

Share it:

With the Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 2 i also made a return XP tokens, collectibles that are added to the map every week and allow you to accumulate some experience points without particular difficulties.

Collecting them is very simple, also because at the moment there are no orange tokens that ask the player to enter one of the vaults of the protected areas of the bosses. During the first two weeks only the tokens were added to the map greens and those Violet. The former can simply be collected by moving their character in their correspondence, the latter are more particular and, in contact with the player, they are divided into many mini-chips that should all be collected (skipping someone is not a problem, but you will get less XP ).

Before leaving you to the image with the position of the XP Tokens of Week 1 and 2, we remind you that the perfect way to collect these items is to participate in matches in the Team Brawl mode, in which it is very easy to move quickly from one place to another on the map.

Have you already completed the Aquaman Challenge of Fortnite Season 3 Week 2? On our pages you will also find tips on how to quickly complete each of the challenges of Week 2 of Fortnite Season 3.