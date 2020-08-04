Fortnite, Season 3: how to unlock the Super version of the Eternal Knight

Share it:

As per tradition, almost all of the skins that can be unlocked through the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 it comes with a series of additional styles that can be added to your locker by completing a series of mini-objectives. In addition to these, however, there is also a secret linked to Eternal Knight.

As already happened with the previous seasons that saw the "Virus" style of Palla 8 and the golden version of the various characters of the Agency, in the third season we find an extra option for the Eternal Knight, or the character who unlocks by reaching the level 100 of the Battle Pass. If the red and gold colors can be unlocked simply by completing the weekly challenges, the Super version it is secret and requires you to go well beyond the maximum pass level. As you progress through the level, you will notice an extra customization option in the costume tab: this undergoes increasingly evident changes as the level increases and can be applied to all three colors of the Eternal Knight.

To get the final version of the Super Eternal Knight you need to reach the level 160, so you will have a lot to do from here to the end of the season, expected between the end of August and the beginning of September, unless there are postponements.

