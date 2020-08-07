Fortnite, Season 3: how to complete all the challenges of Week 8

Share it:

We have now reached the Week 8 of Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2 and, as usual, the game has been updated with a new wave of challenges. If you need help completing them all, here are some tips that will contribute to your success.

Search for chests in Frenetic Farm (0/7)

Nothing could be simpler: land at this point of interest and go in search of chests. In Team Brawl you should have the area at your complete disposal and the enemies will give you less trouble during your research.

Eliminations in Borgo Bislacco (0/3)

As usual, this is the challenge that should be completed first, since everyone will land in this place with the aim of completing the challenge and you can take advantage of the chaos to accumulate eliminations.

Complete the boat time trials of Massacre by speedboat (0/1)

To complete this challenge, you must complete an entire lap of the speedboat route north of Brughiere Brumose. You can read all the details about this challenge in our guide on how to complete a Slaughter tour by speedboat.

Drive a car from Corso Commercio to Parco Pacifico in less than 4 minutes (0/1)

This is perhaps the most complex challenge of Week 8. On our pages you will find the guide on how to complete the drive from Corso Commercio to Parco Pacifico complete with a recommended route.

Collect wood in Holly Hedges (0/500)

Another very simple challenge: head to Holly Hedges and destroy any tree that stands in front of you until the warning appears that signals the completion of the mission.

Inflict damage to opponents from inside a vehicle (0/1)

This challenge can be completed in any vehicle and no one needs to be driving. Climb into a speedboat, car or helicopter with a loaded weapon, switch places near an opponent and hit him. It will be enough to inflict any type of damage, even a single point, to complete the challenge.

Inflict damage to opponents from inside a vehicle, group challenge (0 / 10,000)

We close with the group challenge, which asks to inflict a total of 10,000 points of damage to opponents while standing in a vehicle. Make sure you always play in team mode and with a little patience and the help of the right allies you will be able to take home victory.