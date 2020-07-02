Fortnite offline Thursday 2nd July: server maintenance

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While the battle royale community is already wondering what the Fortnite Battaglia Reale map will look like at the end of Season 3, an important communication comes from the heads of Epic Games.

As you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, the official Twitter account dedicated to the status of free to play communicates with the twittering the imminent temporary interruption the game's features. During the morning of tomorrow, Thursday 2 July, the development team will in fact be engaged in an intervention by extraordinary maintenance of Fortnite servers: Battle Royale. As a result, the latter will be made inactive for a certain period of time.

Specifically, communicate the twitter, Fortnite Battaglia Reale will result offline starting at 2 AM ET, equivalent to 08:00 am in the morning of Thursday 2 July according to the Italian time zone. Unfortunately, Epic Games has not provided any further details on the matter and it is therefore not possible to predict with certainty the period of time during which it will be impossible to access the game. The software house will inform the public of any update on the condition of the servers directly over the course of tomorrow.

Waiting to report further details, we remind you that on the Everyeye page you will find all the information on the news of Fortnite Season 3.