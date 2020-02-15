Final Fantasy 7 Opening Cinematic: official opening video released!

Share it:

Square Enix released the Opening Cinematic of Final Fantasy VII Remake, a video in CGI that presents the new Midgar. The video introduces the city and its inhabitants, thus beginning the history of FF7, one of the most acclaimed games of all time.

We do not go further to avoid spoilers, at the opening you will find the international video while at the bottom you can video the original Japanese opening sequence. Final Fantasy VII Remake is expected for the April 10 on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO, in exclusive thunderstorm for at least 12 months, the arrival of the game on other platforms has not been announced at the moment.

Yesterday Square Enix released a series of new Final Fantasy 7 images while the trailer with the Nobuo Uematsu soundtrack was released last week. With this remake Square Enix wants bring a great video game classic to a new era, the project will be divided into various episodes, on which however the developers have not yet clarified as regards content and publication dates.

We leave you at watching the trailer reminding you that there is also a Final Fantasy VII Remake Key Art that depicts the main characters of the JRPG Square Enix.