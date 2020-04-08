Fear of the Walking Dead Season 6: Trailer Launch shows Release Date

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The first trailer of Fear the walking dead season 6 was released a few days before. Trailer release confirms that it Season 6 will release after Walking Dead Season 10 Finale. Let’s see what is the other revelation included in the trailer, and what will be the release date of Fear the walking dead Season 6, on which platform you can see, and what is the basic plot of season 6, all these questions’ answer will see in further part.

This year The Walking Dead celebrates his 10th Anniversary. The first premiere was held through AMC in December 2010. Now AMC comes up with a big plan for 2020. As per AMC officials Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead will be spin-off season of The Walking Dead World beyond Season. Confirmation of this news from the director-writer is yet to come.

The first crew survivor of Fear of the Walking Dead is Morgan Jones. He said that “There ain’t no waiting. Not in this world” Currently, due to corona epidemic, the production house is on hold nowadays. So he said in a sign that people might have to wait more than usual time. Walking Dead Season 10 Finale is on hold, as of Season 11 production is also on hold; it might affect Fear of Walking Dead Season 6.

Season 11 of Walking Dead will show the transition between Whisperers War and the return of Lauren Cohan. This is the parallel show of walking dead, for both series maker team are same.

The first trailer of Fear of The Walking Dead was released on YouTube, where the date is not declared but it might create conflict between Walking Dead Season 10 Finale and Premiere of Fear of The Walking Dead Season 6. We don’t know the suspense behind the Morgan because he shot and left for Dead in previous seasons’ end. The closing frame of the trailer shows that Fear of The Walking Dead Season 6 is coming this summer.

At the end of Season 5 of Fear of The Walking Dead, Virginia gets their fight and she won the battle at the end. Morgan is way better than Virginia; he is so calm and understanding. Rick comes back in the season and Morgan calmly manages him. He joined the staff since Season 1, he never left, now he also joined Fear of The Walking Dead so, we can see his dedication towards the show. He has always become a thread between the creators and actors, in both Series.

Fear of the Walking Dead Season 6: Trailer Launch shows Release Date was last modified: by

Share it: