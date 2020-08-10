Fall Guys could also arrive on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The incredible success of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, which is conquering gamers on PC and PlayStation 4, has attracted the interest of users Xbox One is Nintendo Switch, who would like to be able to play it on their reference console.

It would seem however that Mediatonic, the small team responsible for the game, already has in mind to take the game to other shores and has recently updated the official Fall Guys website with some information about the possible arrival of the game on platforms other than PS4 and PC.

Here is the message on the site:

"It should be made clear that Fall Guys is available exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PC (Steam). We would love to bring the game to other platforms in the future. Please let us know on Twitter and Discord which consoles or devices you would like to see the title on!"

Taking a look at the social networks, it seems that there are really many who want a version of the game for the Nintendo hybrid console. After all, it is a game with a very simple technical sector and perfect for short gaming sessions, all features that go perfectly with the Switch philosophy.

Did you know that Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout beat Grand Theft Auto V on Steam in the last few hours?