Escape From Tarkov: Twitch Drop free for everyone, here's how to get them

After a few days in which Escape From Tarkov slowly accumulated spectators on Twitch, the tactical first-person shooter made a bang on the Amazon-branded streaming platform thanks to a particular collaboration due to the Twitch Drop.

For those who do not know what it is, the Twitch Drop are nothing more than free rewards, which they can be added to their account simply by watching a streamer who plays that game for a certain amount of time and who has enabled the possibility of obtaining rewards for his spectators. In the case of Escape From Tarkov you can get weapons, equipment and accessories without the least effort.

In order to earn Twitch Drops, all you have to do is connect your Escape From Tarkov profile (you need to buy the game to have one) to the Twitch profile and watch one of the numerous enabled streamers. You can discover the complete list of personalities of the web who play live on the official website of the game, so as to avoid watching streams without rewards.

The promotion will be valid until the next January 5, 2020 and, to accompany it, there is also a 25% discount on all editions of the game. It is now possible to purchase the standard version of Escape From Tarkov for only 26.24 euros.