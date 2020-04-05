"Endeavor is the strongest!" Here is the test sketch of Nakamura, animation director

Share it:

The ending of My Hero Academia 4 literally ignited the web, and it's not difficult to understand why. The battle between Endeavor and High End has amazed fans thanks to the superlative animations and excellent pacing and of course, part of the merit can only be given to the talented animator Yutaka Nakamura.

The key animator born in 1967 is now famous in the industry because of its trait, and it is certainly no coincidence that the guys from Studio Bones rely on his technique whenever a large-scale fight is scheduled. The collaboration between the two sides started years ago, when the animator decided to personally deal with some frames of the battle between Midoriya and Todoroki; some time later, Nakamura also returned to work on the clash between Deku and Bakugo.

Endeavor vs High End was one of the high points of a fourth season, a bit of a dancer from the point of view of animation, and it closed in beauty one of the most intense narrative arcs of the work of Horikoshi.

Nakamura however wasted no time and immediately after the episode aired, he intervened on the web to pay homage to the new number one. At the bottom you can take a look at one of the sketches made during the making off of the episode, accompanied by the writing: "Endeavor is the strongest!".

And what do you think of it? Did you enjoy the season finale? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't already done it then, we advise you to take a look at our review of My Hero Academia 4.