Entertainment

"Endeavor is the strongest!" Here is the test sketch of Nakamura, animation director

April 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The ending of My Hero Academia 4 literally ignited the web, and it's not difficult to understand why. The battle between Endeavor and High End has amazed fans thanks to the superlative animations and excellent pacing and of course, part of the merit can only be given to the talented animator Yutaka Nakamura.

The key animator born in 1967 is now famous in the industry because of its trait, and it is certainly no coincidence that the guys from Studio Bones rely on his technique whenever a large-scale fight is scheduled. The collaboration between the two sides started years ago, when the animator decided to personally deal with some frames of the battle between Midoriya and Todoroki; some time later, Nakamura also returned to work on the clash between Deku and Bakugo.

Endeavor vs High End was one of the high points of a fourth season, a bit of a dancer from the point of view of animation, and it closed in beauty one of the most intense narrative arcs of the work of Horikoshi.

READ:  Horikoshi dedicates a sketch to Jiro's performance in the latest episode of MHA

Nakamura however wasted no time and immediately after the episode aired, he intervened on the web to pay homage to the new number one. At the bottom you can take a look at one of the sketches made during the making off of the episode, accompanied by the writing: "Endeavor is the strongest!".

And what do you think of it? Did you enjoy the season finale? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't already done it then, we advise you to take a look at our review of My Hero Academia 4.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.