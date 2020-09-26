Dragon Ball Z: that time when Goku’s genitals were literally torn apart

During all of Goku’s many battles in the franchise Dragon Ball, our hero suffered injuries from all points, some of them more or less serious. The Saiyan has in fact risked his life several times to save the Planet, even at the cost of losing his “private parts”.

Poor Goku has really suffered of all colors, including holes in his chest during the battle with Molo at his body entirely exploded during the Cell saga. Not to mention the numerous bones broken during the glories of the Saiyan saga in which the protagonist was forced to abuse the Kaioken in order not to succumb to Vegeta.

But one of the biggest pains of all comes from the special movie titled Dragon Ball Z: I Tre Super Saiyan, in which Goku, Vegeta and Trunks were forced to fight against the androids number 13, 14 and 15. After the death of # 14 and # 15, their memory card was absorbed by # 13 to transform into Super C -13. The latter, during one of the protagonist’s unsuccessful attacks, immobilizes him with one hand and then punch him straight in the “private parts”. In slow motion you can see a frame, which passes for just an instant, in which Goku’s genitals can be seen in pieces following the blow. In any case, you can admire the scene again in the clip attached at the bottom of the news.

And you, instead, did you know the bad end of Goku’s genitals? Let us know with a comment below. But speaking of the protagonist, have you taken a look at this 5,000 euro Dragon Ball Z themed statue?