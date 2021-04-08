Dragon Ball Z: Goku is for the first time a Super Saiyan in the KDC Studio figure

The real change of Dragon Ball Z it happened when on Namek, in a rage, Goku transformed for the first time into the Super Saiyan, consequently turning a legend into reality. That was one of the most epic events of Akira Toriyama’s entire masterpiece, still imprinted on the minds of many fans.

Yet, today it almost seems that the Super Saiyan has become an obsolete power, insufficient to counter the threats of universal significance that are appearing in Dragon Ball Super. Despite this, the moment in which our hero transformed himself for the first time started a battle of epochal scale, all against the backdrop of a planet about to explode.

KDC Studio wanted to pay homage to that moment in a scale model, the same one you can admire at the bottom of the news. The company, in fact, wanted to portray Goku in the Super Saiyan stadium at the time of the Namek saga in two different variants: with the suit in tatters and the other with the chest completely exposed following Freeza’s attacks. Both busts are included in the price which however is around 840 euros, to which are added the costs of shipping for a delivery scheduled during the course of 2021.

And you, instead, what do you think of this model by KDC Studio, do you like the attention to detail? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.