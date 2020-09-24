Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: Golden Freeza in the DLC! First images!

Golden Freezer is preparing to enter the open world dimension of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: the new gameplay scenes portray him among the protagonists of the expansion A New Power Awakens Part 2.

With the next, important additional content of DBZ Kakarot, the authors of CyberConnect2 promise to extend the content and narrative perimeter of the Bandai Namco adventure to make room for the fearsome Golden Freezer.

Once he has reached his most powerful form, the destroyer of worlds will force fans of the Dragon Ball Z saga to draw on all their experience to get the best of this formidable fighter. As revealed by the V-Jump journalists, moreover, at his side we will find the Ginyu team: for this, Goku and Vegeta will have the opportunity to transform into Super Saiyan Blue and, by doing so, acquire more incisive fighting techniques. The other characters on the roster will also acquire more advanced skills, come la Galick Gun, l’Ultrasonic Fist e l’Ultimate Vanish.

The no-holds-barred fight between Golden Frieza returning from the dead and Goku’s allies will make the pillars of the sky shake during Autumn, with the release of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot’s A New Power Awakens DLC on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.