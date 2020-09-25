Dragon Ball Z: Goku SSJ takes the field in a colossal figure of almost 5000 euros

From time to time the companies dedicated to the creation of scale models try to create epic statues of colossal dimensions of the characters, far exceeding the few centimeters that characterize the usual action figures. The latest CW Studio themed effort Dragon Ball Z will leave you speechless.

This time around, however, you will need more than a couple of arms to bring home this depiction of Goku. The huge model of the protagonist of Akira Toriyama’s masterpiece, in fact, is 2 meters and 50 meters high and will only be available starting from 2021 at an exorbitant price. CW Studio, in fact, has put the statue on sale in a limited edition to the monstre figure of 4750 euros which will come dangerously close to 5000 euros with shipping costs.

If you think this is too high a price for a figure, then you have never seen this scale reproduction of the Eva 01 unit from Neon Genesis Evangelion at 30,000 euros. Either way, the subject represented by CW Studio is Goku in the vest of Super Saiyan, probably portrayed during the Freeza saga. You can admire this huge model from multiple angles through the gallery of images attached at the bottom of the news.

And you, instead, what do you think of this imposing statue, do you like it? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before taking a look at this illustration on the respect between Goku and Vegeta.