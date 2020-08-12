Dragon Ball Z: a ​​fanart shows us the first memory of Goku from his perspective

Share it:

Dragon Ball Z it is certainly not characterized by moving or intense moments from an emotional point of view, but over the years there have been some situations, even in the past, which have managed to temporarily depart from fights to the death with incredible opponents, and almost always have concerned the little Goku.

It was the most recent film in the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, to more precisely revisit the events prior to the destruction of planet Vegeta, and in one scene we witnessed a particular discussion between Bardock and Gine, parents of Goku.

After returning to the planet, Baddack reveals to his wife the terrible plans that Lord Freeza has in mind for the fate of the Saiyan race. Fearing a sudden attack, the warrior proposes to Gine di get Goku away from Vegeta's surface as soon as possible. As we know Baddack's concerns will prove true, and he will face Freeza himself, being brutally defeated.

The artist @ ruto830 returns to propose one of his drawings in the first person, and this time the protagonist is Goku, who observes his parents from his capsule discuss about his salvation. You can find the image at the bottom of the news.

