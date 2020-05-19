Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 exceeds six million units sold and receives Chronoa

Share it:

Although it is almost four long years ago, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Keep receiving new content and celebrating new achievements. The Dimps and Bandai Namco video game has surpassed six million units sold and is preparing to receive a new fighter.

Chronoa, the iconic Kaio-shin of Time, will be the next playable fighter to be added to the title through an upcoming big update for which no specific date has been set yet.

Chronoa’s attacks that have been released (in English for now) will be Holy Ingres and Kairos Cannon, their final blows being Galaxy Time Impact and God Cross Cannon, as can be read in Gematsu.

Other new features in this update will be new pieces of Broly armor for our character, also the costume of the Kaio-shin of Time and the possibility of choosing as companions characters that we could not select before.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 hit the market in October 2016 and has proven to be a real success placing more than six million units worldwide. This title was followed by the revered Dragon Ball FighterZ, more focused on fighting and with a more classic 2D layout; as well as Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, CyberConnect2 studio’s foray into the franchise after having succeeded in adapting Naruto to the video game for decades.

We do not know how much longer this installment will continue to receive updates, but at the moment the community is more than happy with the plight that has been given to the game in all these years.