Dragon Ball: Vegeta and his voice actor challenge Godzilla in a Tweet

There has been a lot of talk recently about the Godzilla vs. Kong by Adam Wingard and soon the inevitable memes began to circulate on the net, one of which involved not only a character from Dragon Ball but also his voice actor. Let’s see it together.

The new feature film contrasts two of the most renowned giant monsters of cinema, namely the kaiju Godzilla and the huge primate Kong. Speaking of big monkeys, the thoughts of many manga and anime fans immediately turn to the work of Akira Toriyakma and to the Saiyan race to which Goku, the protagonist of the story, belongs.

Precisely this link has inspired an image created by an enthusiast, and visible at the bottom of the news, in which one wonders who could be the winner of the clash between the prehistoric sea monster and Vegeta in its Oozaru form. To reply to the post he surprisingly intervened Christopher Sabat, the American voice actor of the character, stating with laughter that everyone is aware of the answer.

Anyone who has come across Dragon Ball knows what powers the Saiyans have, however Godzilla has also been shown several times to possess unexpected abilities. What do you think about it? Who could win this devastating fight? Let us know in the comments.

