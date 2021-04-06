Dragon Ball Super Volume 15: here is Granolah and the Heeters in the extra images

Available a few days ago in Japan, volume 15 of the Dragon Ball Super manga has finally brought to a conclusion the incredible battle between Goku and Molo, also laying the foundations for the next story arc. Let’s discover the protagonists of the new saga in the interlude pages of the tankobon.

The “Granolah Saga the Survivor” will see the debut of numerous new protagonists, including Granolah, a bounty hunter whose past is closely linked with that of the Saiyan race and with the misdeeds of Freeza.

While chapter 71 of Dragon Ball Super is coming to MangaPlus, the manga has just reached chapter 68, in which the foundations on which the new narrative arc will move have been laid. As can be seen from the scans posted on Twitter by user @ Herms98, the intermission pages of volume 15 offer readers the opportunity to learn more deeply Granolah and the Heeters, a group of space pirates.

In addition to revealing the design of these protagonists, the images reveal that Granolah wears the traditional clothes of his race and that Elec is the elder brother of the Heeters members. Coming soon, the manga will take us to discover the details about the disappearance of the Cerealians and why Granolah tries so hard. grudge against the Saiyans and Freeza.

In the meantime, let’s find out who’s hiding on the back cover of Dragon Ball Super volume 15.