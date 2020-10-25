Dragon Ball Super: happy birthday to the original voice of Goku, Masako Nozawa

Masako Nozawa, legendary Japanese voice actress who has lent her voice to Goku and various other characters in the franchise, turns her birthday Dragon Ball. At the ripe old age of eighty-four, Nozawa’s career doesn’t seem destined to end.

Born on 25 October 1936 in Japan, Nozawa Masako turns eighty-four today. Actress, voice actress and narrator, she is the twenty-year voice of Goku in the Akira Toriyama franchise. But not only; Nozawa is closely related to the Saiyan’s family, having also voiced his two sons, Gohan and Goten, his father, Bardak, Turles and even Black Goku in Dragon Ball Super. Nozawa played predominantly male roles, earning him the nickname “The Eternal Boy”. However, the voice actress currently prefers to lend her voice to older women.

Among her other roles in the anime world, for a time Nozawa voiced Doraemon, was the voice of Kureha in One Piece and Guess in Weathering with You, and is currently the narrator of the remake Digimon Adventure 2020. The voice actress was protagonist of a great career even in the world of video games; his last role was in Jump Force, a fighting game that brings together the most beloved characters from Shonen Jump magazine. In 2017 he even recorded his name in Guinness World Records in two categories, both related to the performance of the character of Goku in the video games dedicated to Dragon Ball. Dragon Ball Super will be present at the Jump Festa, an event in which we will discover the future of the franchise. While waiting for the new story arc of the manga, Dragon Ball fans would like to see some wishes come true.