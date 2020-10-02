Dragon Ball Super: Goku and Black Goku reach the SSJ3 in a figure of over 700 euros

Dragon Ball Super, even without the help of an animated series to support it, continues to grind record numbers for TOEI Animation which continues to accumulate high profits thanks to Akira Toriyama’s masterpiece. But thanks to these profits is above all linked to the flourishing merchandising of the work.

While the profits of the brand reinvigorate the chances of seeing Dragon Ball Super 2, on the other hand they push away the debut of the anime since it is not yet necessary for producers to put a new television series in the pipeline as quickly. Anyway, the sequel will come sooner or later and we just have to wait for any developments that, as usual, we will report on our pages. We therefore suggest that you continue to follow us so as not to miss the next news related to the franchise.

Furthermore, recently Surge Studio has returned to dealing with Dragon Ball Super themed scale models, proposing two particularly interesting figures. The two subjects in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, are none other than Goku Black and Goku in the Super Saiyan 3 stadium. Fans greatly appreciated the two statuettes, thanks above all to a meticulous rendering of details and a height of the model of 60 cm.

However, quality is paid for and it will be possible to take home one of the individual figures for the modest sum of 720 euros to which any shipping costs are added. And you, what do you think of these two models, do you like them? Let us know with a comment below.