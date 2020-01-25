Dr. Stone's universe expands thanks to a second novel in the series

Share it:

If you have been disappointed by the announced break of Dr. Stone's manga, do not despair: a second novel set in the world born from the mind of Riichirou Inagaki and Boichi.

To give the news was Shueisha, during the Jump Fiesta, an event organized to celebrate the numerous works in the Japanese newspaper. According to what has been revealed it seems that the story will focus on characters from Ukyo, Tsukasa, Ryusui and Gen. We still don't know who to write the novel and the future release date, although fans were warned in the announcement that it will be available during 2020.

In 2019 a first book of the saga had been published, written by Ichio Morimoto and in which there were two different stories, set before the event that shocked the whole world.

In recent weeks, a second season of the anime has been announced, entitled Stone Wars, after the moderate success achieved by the first, aired on CrunchyRoll and consisting of 24 episodes. If you are curious about the magna written by Riichirou Inagaki, already the author of Eyeshield 21 and designed by Boichi, we would like to point out our article in which we give our first impressions of Dr. Stone's manga, edited by Star Comics and reached the ninth volume.