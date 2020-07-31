Destiny 2 Beyond the Light: Edition L'Ignota exclusively from GameStop, price and content

Share it:

GameStop presents an exclusive special edition of Destiny 2 Beyond The Light called L'Ignota Edition which includes a copy of the game in Digital Deluxe version and the Figure L'Ignota, available for pre-order in limited quantities.

Only in the shop it is possible to book this edition with the statuette The Ignorant made by Numskull and about 25 centimeters high with faithful reproduction of the weapon and snowy base with footprint, in addition to the figures the exclusive edition includes Destiny 2 Beyond the Light Digital Deluxe Edition with access to seasons 12/15, exotic pulse rifle, decoration and timeless catalyst to explain, Other Heavens exotic goshawk, new free exotic emote, I set you free, side quest a challenge with friends, early access to Bonyu's Training and an object for cooking.

The price is set at 129.98 euros, pre-orders open exclusively in the store while supplies last: any gadgets and DLC codes will be delivered on the day of the game's release, at the time of purchase. Offer valid until the day before the statue comes out, by booking the statue, some restrictions may apply, for more information you can contact the nearest store by searching for it through the GameStop store locator simply by entering the name or postcode of your city.