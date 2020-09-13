Destiny 2 Beyond the Light: changes to the Assault, Crucible and Gambit playlists

The march towards November 10 continues, the day in which the new great expansion of Destiny 2, Beyond the Light, will debut, which will officially kick off the fourth vintage of the shared world shooter and Season 12.

In the meantime, the Bungie guys are slowly unveiling all the main news that players can expect from next fall. After telling us about the new power of stasis and the contents that will be removed, they have outlined the main changes that will be applied to Assault, Crucible and Gambit playlist starting with Season 12.

Assaults

Vanguard Assaults and Nightfall: Calvary will be the only two playlist options. Each will continue to offer weekly challenges for obtaining powerful gear while Night falls: Calvario will still propose matchmaking at low difficulty, guaranteeing more and better rewards for those who tackle the business in the most challenging options. In one of the future seasons, the weapons refined even the assaults will be added.

Crucible

As for the Crucible, these are the playlists provided in the browser:

Control

Elimination

Brawl

Survival (Both Survival and Independent Survival will be available)

Weekly Rotation: Clash, Pandemonium, and Showdown

Private matches

Limited availability: Iron Banner and standalone Iron Banner, which will debut in Season 12 (you will notice a small node next to the Iron Banner, similar to Competitive Mode)

Available at the weekend: Trials of Osiris (Refined weapons will return, reward for those who manage to reach the Lighthouse)

Gamble

Gambit and Gambit Prime will be consolidated into a single mode. The stated goal is to “build a more accessible Gambit Prime, keeping the single-round format but with a longer duration, without the armor features of Gambit Prime “. The particle collection / deposit phase will represent two thirds of the game, instead of half, while the fight with the primordials will be speeded up (compared to Gambit Prime) in order to give a feeling of a “rush to the boss”. As for the besiegers, the corrupt captain has been removed, as it turned out to be a bit too powerful as a 10 particle besieger, and replaced with the Phalanx type. The number of invasions during particle recovery will always be 3, but the minimum time between invasions has been set at 20 seconds (instead of 10), since “it’s not nice to feel constantly invaded “. The duration of the boss fight it will be a cross between Azzardo and Azzardo Eccelso. Bungie reported: “This mode will be slightly faster than Gambit Prime, especially given the shortening of the boss phase and the removal of large fighters, but it will still give you that Gambit experience you love so much”.

Destiny 2: Beyond the Light will be released on November 10 on PC, Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. It will join the Xbox Game Pass from launch, and will support the free upgrade on Xbox Series X and PS5 from previous generation versions. The launch date for PlayStation 5 is not yet known.