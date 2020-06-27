Deck13, from The Surge to Lords of the Fallen: the team acquired by Focus Home Interactive

Share it:

The new financial report published by the top management of Focus Home Interactive has brought some somewhat unexpected news, including the news of the first acquisition by the French group.

The team chosen by the company for its expansion program was Deck13. The German software house is known to the public for several productions, among which we can mention The Surge is The Surge 2. Furthermore, in 2014 its developers brought Lords of the Fallen to the market, a soulslike version of which a sequel is currently under construction. Disappeared from gaming radars for some time after the announcement, the team recently confirmed its existence, making it known that Lords of the Fallen 2 will arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as on PC. At the moment, the game does not have a specific launch window.

At the same time as the announcement, Focus Home Interactive has confirmed its willingness to expand the IPs on which to engage between now and 2022, with the acquisition of Deck13 which represents an important first step in this direction. The publisher also reported strong growth over the past fiscal year, driven by several productions, among which have been openly mentioned World War Z, Greedfall is A Plague Tale: Innocence.