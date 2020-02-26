Dayanara Torres finishes her skin cancer treatment

Last Treatment # 18 What a year full of emotions, uncertainties, fatigue, intense pains that have not allowed me to rest and many times to sleep, weight gain, nausea daily, and even everything tastes like metal … but a year full of learning … What a strong experience lesson for me. Today is a great day for me and my family! Praying and Begging now on your knees so that in March when I have all my exams (MRI, Citi, Pet), ALL NEGATIVE people come out! More than ever, don't let go of me … the prayer comes no matter how far it comes! God is in control & God is Good Always! Thanks to all my followers for so much love and affection and prayers that they always do for my Health and that of my children. .. For #Always #Thank you To my mother #LELA the strongest warrior I know, mommy without you I can not … you have given me not only your help to work but you have dedicated yourself to continue driving me in life when you see me decay … Thank you for NEVER releasing me and for injecting me with your great FAITH to move on … I LOVE YOU LELA, with all my soul! . ‍ To my brothers, RICKY & JOWIE who came by surprise from PR and Arizona to be with me this day …. ‍ To my great friends of Life my lawyer @yldefonsolopez and @mariamendezmeme who traveled tmbn from PR to be with me here in Los Angeles. . ‍♀️My chilingui friends @realizzz @joyce_giraud how I love them !!! Always climbing the slopes with me. . ‍ To me @paulanthonylove is that you are a LOVE Thank you for the light and Peace you always give me … I Love You! . ‍ And my GREAT FRIEND, confidant, counselor, manager and sister of Life @jenniferjnieman ✨ What a great curve they have thrown at us … but God only gives the battles to his strongest soldiers … Today I am the #Warrior who keeps fighting! # #CancerSucks #iGotThis #Stronger #StandingStrong #MelaNoMas. @barriocultural "Thank you" Thank you for all your prayers Salamat sa iyong mga panalangin

