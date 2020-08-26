COD Warzone continues to evolve: here are the news of Season 5 Reloaded

Share it:

While the expectation for the presentation of COD Black Ops Cold War grows, Activision announces the Season 5 Reloaded of Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare, an ingame phase that will bring a lot of news for fans of the iconic shooter.

With today’s free update, Monday, August 24, Season 5 of COD Warzone and Modern Warfare officially enters its own fase Reloaded. Fans of Activision’s battle royale will be able to access events related to the Games of Summer, an activity that will involve all fans through challenges to be completed to enrich the personalization elements of one’s alter-ego.

As for the free-to-play module of Call of Duty Warzone, Season 5 Reloaded brings the FiNN, an LMG machine gun to be unlocked by completing the related ingame challenge or by acquiring the project obtained with the “Mainframe” bundle.

During Season 5 Reloaded it will also be possible to access the King Slayer mode, a team deathmatch where each team will be called to earn points by killing the members of the opposing teams: all this, while the circle of the so-called “operational area” will not shrink but will dynamically move on the Verdansk map. The best player of the top five teams will be marked as King on the Tac-Map: their elimination will award a greater quantity of points than the killing of other enemies.

Of particular interest are the new challenges of Torneo Gunfight to take place within the new map set within the Verdansk Stadium, a smaller size setting that will make this competitive multiplayer activity even more frenetic. Tournament winners will receive experience points, high-level aesthetic rewards and badges that will testify to their achievements.

Furthermore, from August 28 to September 2, access to the Gunfight challenges will be free for all Warzone players. The ingame phase of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and COD Warzone linked to the Games of Summer will officially start on August 28 and will end on September 7 su PC, PS4 e Xbox One.