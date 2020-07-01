Chivas without doubts to face the Cup for Mexico, despite the possible contagions of COVID-19

Share it:

Chivas will be in the Cup for Mexico, despite possible COVID-19 infections (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)

This Friday begins the GNP Cup for Mexico, a friendly tournament that will serve as a preseason for eight teams from the Liga MX, as well as the return of Mexican soccer. However, the health emergency of COVID-19 He has several players concerned about the positive cases at different campuses.

In that context, Hiram Mier, defender of the Chivas de Guadalajara, expressed that there may be fear of returning to the courts, but noted that this is why health protocols exist. "Perhaps fear exists or will exist because nothing else is there danger. Danger is everywhere, ”he explained at a press conference.

"I think that since they have recommended that you have to take all the measures, mouth covers, frequent hand washing, with your antibacterial gel, you handle it well, I think there should be no problem and Sooner or later a date was stipulated for the start of the tournament and sooner than later you must start having activity"He added.

Hiram Mier, rojiblanco defender, expressed that there may be fear of returning to the courts (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

He said that Ricardo Pelaez, sports director of the club, He informed them of the tournament before it was released. In addition, he clarified that it gave them the opportunity to choose if they did not want to participate in the contest.

“Note that yes, we have that freedom from the first days of training where we were returning to group activities, the first few weeks in small groups, then we were integrated and when we were in two groups, Ricardo (Peláez) brought us all together and told us that there were possibilities of playing a tournament, a drink and told us, as is, that whoever wanted to would raise his hand”, Exposed the central rojiblanco.

Mier said that no one on campus wanted to miss the opportunity to play the tournament. ”Nobody raised their hand to not participate, we all want to play it. We have been adjusting to the stockings they have put on and the club has done a great job in that and we have no positive cases ”, he explained.

Ricardo Pelaez gave them the opportunity to choose if they did not want to participate in the contest (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

He acknowledged that it will be difficult to return to the fields after more than 100 days that Clausura 2020 was suspended early. "It is very difficult to get to a tournament start without having a preparation match. Obviously, in the practices that we have had, we work hard, we work hard, but I think the best training is a football match, we have it in mind, "he said.

The Mexican defender said that they cannot afford to have the distance at the time of the game, because it would be a disadvantage. "There shouldn't be that distance, if there is that distance on the court, you would be at a disadvantage ”he declared.

"There is a reason why there are all the protocols under test and that there are no positivesIf there is a positive case in several teams there have been isolates and they cannot be in these coming matches. You must be certain, the clubs, the federation that everyone is healthy and in optimal conditions to compete, "he said.

The Mexican defender confirmed that they cannot afford to have the distance at the time of the game (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

He noted that this Tuesday they returned to perform tests to detect the new coronavirus. "Just today we had other tests to detect COVID-19 and we hope that it will continue the same without any positive case to continue ", he sentenced.

And it is that this Saturday, Cruz Azul, one of the participating teams, reported the results of tests to detect COVID-19 in the first kit. "The results showed eight positive cases and seven ‘indeterminate’ cases, all of them asymptomatic, ”says the press release.

However, Jaime Ordiales, sports director of the celestial club, clarified in a press conference that yes they would play the tournament. In addition, he mentioned that if necessary, they would occupy players from the basic forces to participate in the Cup for Mexico.

