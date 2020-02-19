Castlevania Season 3: what can we expect from the new episodes?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There Castlevania series, of which we have analyzed the first two seasons (read here the review of Season 1 of Castlevania and Castlevania Season 2), is ready to go back to Netflix as evidenced by the recent trailer recently published online. The third season, consisting of ten episodes, aims to further expand the brand's narrative universe, returning again to focus on iconic characters like Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades is Alucard.

The ever-growing inclination of the production studios to focus on cross-media has thus allowed the famous video game of 1986 to also range in other media, including that of animation. Despite ups and downs, the Powerhouse Animation series has decided not to back down, presenting to the whole world a new trailer that we will analyze below, so as to understand in detail what we can expect from this new season.

Vampire hunters

The first two seasons have managed to entertain a good number of spectators, albeit without ever reaching considerable peaks of excellence. The most unsettling choice of all was perhaps the one relating to maintaining the same narrative setting for several seasons. One of the biggest peculiarities of the game (at least on a narrative level) was in fact to show us numerous exponents of the Belmont family to fight – during different periods of time – against Dracula. In the episodes published so far we have always seen the same characters, moreover also confirmed in this new round of episodes. In terms of rhythm, the series has however shown that it knows how to manage the sequences in the best possible way, thanks to satisfactory and well-choreographed fights, albeit present in not so large numbers in general.

Too bad only for the excessive temporal expansion of some sequences, which in the second season markedly weighed down the entire narrative gait. The will of the authors to add two additional episodes in this new round of episodes could however prove to be a double-edged sword.

In fact, albeit executive producer Adi Shankar has released various enthusiastic statements about the series (which obviously all fans can only welcome with joy), the risk of being faced with an exaggeratedly watered story could actually be around the corner, especially given the limited space reserved for the large number of secondary characters seen in the past.

The series however, despite some structural defects, has been able to convincingly amalgamate some of the characteristic elements of video games, providing especially to Dracula, the main antagonist, a solid character background capable of covering his figure with a tragic aura and for certain melancholy verses.

After the release of the recent trailer, new details have come to light, thus bringing the same fan base of the cardboard to ask several questions about the future of the series.

Now what will happen?

Lightning pierces the sky. A magical explosion upsets the surrounding environment. A simple sentence takes on the value of an unequivocal sentence: Dracula is dead.

The third season of Castlevania is therefore a direct continuation of what has been seen previously, focusing precisely on the recent one departure of the main villain. A certainly courageous choice not to change the historical period, but showing us the three protagonists who are no longer united by a common goal; despite the fact that the prince of darkness has been definitively defeated, the world does not seem to have found the peace he hoped for.

In this new block of episodes we will find ourselves so probably in front of a new antagonist, which perhaps could be just right Carmilla, the insidious vampire already appeared in the past in the series. The same Dracula, despite everything, could return surprisingly to play the role of antagonist, perhaps with an entry to effect at the end of this new season, to emphasize the cycle of continue death and rebirth cornerstone of the entire videogame series.

The trailer, also thanks to a tight editing, presents us with a multitude of heart-pounding situations, in which we see both Trevor and Sypha engaged in facing various monstrous creatures. From what we have been able to see, however, it seems that the authors have committed themselves to aiming at the maximum on a great stylistic and conceptual variety, focusing above all on an attractive design capable of giving some horrifying creatures a threatening but at the same time almost solemn appearance.

Alucard himself may play a different role from that seen in the past, so as to make the whole narrative system truly unpredictable. The technical sector promises not to disappoint, thanks above all to fluid and flowing animations capable of mixing very well both the typical influences of the Marvel / DC style and those belonging to Japanese souls.