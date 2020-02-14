Castlevania 3: here are the reactions of the fans to the official trailer of the new season

Share it:

The official trailer of Castlevania 3 has literally set the internet on fire, as can be expected from a production Netflix of this caliber. Fans in the last few hours have flocked to social networks to celebrate the return of Trevor Belmont and companions, and in this regard we have decided to show you the best reactions on the web.

As you can see at the bottom, the fans certainly did not hold back, and it could not be otherwise since the news really arrived like a bolt from the blue. The new season had been incorrectly announced by Netflix in December and after a few days of confusion, the same author had to intervene to confirm that the new episodes would not arrive in recent times. The fans therefore thought they had to wait until Halloween, but fortunately the waiting times turned out to be much more contained than expected.

Netflix in recent months has constantly tried to renew its offerings regarding the animated series, but the attempts have not always been successful. Just a few months ago the streaming site announced some news such as Cagaster of an Insect Cage or Ghost in The Shell: SAC_2045, all products welcomed with mixed reviews from the public and critics. Castlevania still continues to be one of the most interesting exclusives, as well as one of the best western animated series around.

