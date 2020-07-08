Call of Duty Warzone: all weapons from worst to best

Have you ever wondered what the are best and worst weapons of Call of Duty Warzone? The GameRant editorial team tried to draw up a ranking of all the weapons in the game from the least effective to the strongest, here is the result.
In the last place we find the knife, weapon that certainly cannot be said to be particularly useful, followed by the Strela-P and the riot shield. The Top 5 of the worst weapons ends with the Jokr and the Pila, here is the complete list reminding you that the complete ranking.
Call of Duty Warzone: best and worst weapons
- Knife
- Strela-P
- Riot Shield
- JOKr
- Stack
- M19
- 1911
- X16
- 725
- 50 GS
- Model 680
- R9-0
- 357
- RPG
- Dragunov
- MK2 Carbine
- Kar98k
- AX-50
- HDR
- UZI
- PP19 Bizon
- SA87
- MG34
- FN SCAR 17
- P90
- MP5
- FR 5.56
- EBR-14
- M91
- PKM
- Oden
- FAL
- AK-47
- Kilo 141
- M13
- MP7
- AUG
- M4A1
M4A1, AUG and MP7 the three best weapons of Call of Duty Warzone are considered, do you agree with this ranking or not? In the past few hours, Infinity Ward has removed the Emote OK from COD Warzone after heated controversy by the community, which sees this emote linked to a partly racist message. The study apologized for the incident and eliminated the emote in question.
