Call of Duty Warzone: all weapons from worst to best

July 8, 2020
Garry
Have you ever wondered what the are best and worst weapons of Call of Duty Warzone? The GameRant editorial team tried to draw up a ranking of all the weapons in the game from the least effective to the strongest, here is the result.

In the last place we find the knife, weapon that certainly cannot be said to be particularly useful, followed by the Strela-P and the riot shield. The Top 5 of the worst weapons ends with the Jokr and the Pila, here is the complete list reminding you that the complete ranking.

Call of Duty Warzone: best and worst weapons

  1. Knife
  2. Strela-P
  3. Riot Shield
  4. JOKr
  5. Stack
  6. M19
  7. 1911
  8. X16
  9. 725
  10. 50 GS
  11. Model 680
  12. R9-0
  13. 357
  14. RPG
  15. Dragunov
  16. MK2 Carbine
  17. Kar98k
  18. AX-50
  19. HDR
  20. UZI
  21. PP19 Bizon
  22. SA87
  23. MG34
  24. FN SCAR 17
  25. P90
  26. MP5
  27. FR 5.56
  28. EBR-14
  29. M91
  30. PKM
  31. Oden
  32. FAL
  33. AK-47
  34. Kilo 141
  35. M13
  36. MP7
  37. AUG
  38. M4A1
M4A1, AUG and MP7 the three best weapons of Call of Duty Warzone are considered, do you agree with this ranking or not? In the past few hours, Infinity Ward has removed the Emote OK from COD Warzone after heated controversy by the community, which sees this emote linked to a partly racist message. The study apologized for the incident and eliminated the emote in question.

