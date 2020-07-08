Call of Duty Warzone: all weapons from worst to best

Share it:

Have you ever wondered what the are best and worst weapons of Call of Duty Warzone? The GameRant editorial team tried to draw up a ranking of all the weapons in the game from the least effective to the strongest, here is the result.

In the last place we find the knife, weapon that certainly cannot be said to be particularly useful, followed by the Strela-P and the riot shield. The Top 5 of the worst weapons ends with the Jokr and the Pila, here is the complete list reminding you that the complete ranking.

Knife Strela-P Riot Shield JOKr Stack M19 1911 X16 725 50 GS Model 680 R9-0 357 RPG Dragunov MK2 Carbine Kar98k AX-50 HDR UZI PP19 Bizon SA87 MG34 FN SCAR 17 P90 MP5 FR 5.56 EBR-14 M91 PKM Oden FAL AK-47 Kilo 141 M13 MP7 AUG M4A1

M4A1, AUG and MP7 the three best weapons of Call of Duty Warzone are considered, do you agree with this ranking or not? In the past few hours, Infinity Ward has removed the Emote OK from COD Warzone after heated controversy by the community, which sees this emote linked to a partly racist message. The study apologized for the incident and eliminated the emote in question.