Call of Duty Modern Warfare weighs over 200 GB together with COD Warzone

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The management of updates of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone is creating many problems for those who have a small hard disk (especially on PS4 and Xbox One) since with the recent updates the game has exceeded the total weight of 200 GB.

According to various testimonies, after the installation of the Season 4 Reloaded update, Call of Duty Modern Warfare it would weigh 209 GB on PC, with Call of Duty Warzone included, there are those who have seen the space occupied even go up to 222 GB and those who stop at 196 GB, in any case a really important size.

On consoles it is possible to reduce the space occupied by the game by eliminating unused functions and options while on PC it is not possible to act in this waythus making the problem very much felt by the players.

Activision and Infinity Ward for their part have repeatedly declared that they are working to find a solution to this problem, in the future the updates of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and COD Warzone will weigh less, as well as being able to count on a different compression system which will ensure less space occupied by game files. And what do you think of this situation?