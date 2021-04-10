Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: two new maps removed a week after their arrival

Infinity Ward quietly added a trio of new maps to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare last week, but the study has now removed two of them without explanation.

Putting it in context, we reported last week that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, for which Activision had apparently ended support, received the classic Call of Duty 4 map, Killhouse, as well as two new maps called Al-Raab Airbase and Drainage. .

In addition to Killhouse, the Drainage (Gunfight) and Al-Raab Airbase maps are also available in #ModernWarfare Private Matches. Read more: https://t.co/lVkbsr6UCG pic.twitter.com/bK7Cr6ShEV — Call of Duty Tracker (@CODTracker) March 31, 2021

But, as Eurogamer discovered, both new maps have now been removed, while Killhouse remains, accompanied by The Killhouse Playlist 24/7 inside the game. Drainage and Al-Raab Airbase were previously playable in private matches, but if you log into the game now, you will not be able to choose them during custom game settings.

It’s unclear why the maps were added, and neither Activision nor Infinity Ward have commented on the situation, making it even more confusing. Hopefully we’ll get an official explanation soon. From IGN, we have contacted them in case they wanted to make a statement.

Infinity Ward appears to have removed Al-Raab Airbase and Drainage MP maps from Modern Warfare quietly. The two maps were added to play in Private Matches last week. Both are no longer on the list for players. Killhouse is still available. — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) April 7, 2021

