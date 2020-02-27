Entertainment

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: The battle royale Warzone would be released on March 3

February 27, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

We cannot confirm the news as official, since it is a rumor at the moment. But the truth is that it fully matches the latest leaks. We refer to the possible release date of Warzone, the "supposed" battle royale of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. According to today's information, this could correspond to the next – and near – March 3, 2020. Here are all the details.

In any case, the information comes from Twitter (us via Gamingbolt). And more specifically of the user @BattleRoyaleCoD, who has seen a couple of details in the multiplayer maps of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that could be indicating the date of Warzone. If that ends up being the final name of the mode.

That discovery has been made on the Piccadilly map, which sports a poster for a fictional film called "War Beast" in an underground section. And that poster mentions a release date of March 3. Under normal conditions, it could be a coincidence. But beyond the previous leaks that already spoke of March, it should be said that the same date also appears on the map of Bazar. You can see it through the tweets below.

Taking into account that we are up to date February 27, 2020 and that March 3 is also next Tuesday, it would not be surprising if we would leave doubts in the next hours or even tomorrow, before the next weekend arrives . That if the rumor is true, of course.

Sources: Gamingbolt / Twitter

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.