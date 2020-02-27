Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: The battle royale Warzone would be released on March 3

Share it:

We cannot confirm the news as official, since it is a rumor at the moment. But the truth is that it fully matches the latest leaks. We refer to the possible release date of Warzone, the "supposed" battle royale of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. According to today's information, this could correspond to the next – and near – March 3, 2020. Here are all the details.

In any case, the information comes from Twitter (us via Gamingbolt). And more specifically of the user @BattleRoyaleCoD, who has seen a couple of details in the multiplayer maps of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that could be indicating the date of Warzone. If that ends up being the final name of the mode.

That discovery has been made on the Piccadilly map, which sports a poster for a fictional film called "War Beast" in an underground section. And that poster mentions a release date of March 3. Under normal conditions, it could be a coincidence. But beyond the previous leaks that already spoke of March, it should be said that the same date also appears on the map of Bazar. You can see it through the tweets below.

Hmm … Could this be a hint towards the Call of Duty Warzone release date? 🤔 "Warbeast – in cinemas from March 3rd." 👀 This was spotted underground in the Piccadilly map. #Warzone pic.twitter.com/bxtpDBXKyF – Call of Duty Warzone News (@BattleRoyaleCoD) February 21, 2020

On the new Bazaar map, there seems to be a blank map with the date 03/03 featured underneath. 🧐 Could this be a hint at the Call of Duty Warzone release date? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eGt1k83pwX – Call of Duty Warzone News (@BattleRoyaleCoD) February 26, 2020

Taking into account that we are up to date February 27, 2020 and that March 3 is also next Tuesday, it would not be surprising if we would leave doubts in the next hours or even tomorrow, before the next weekend arrives . That if the rumor is true, of course.

Sources: Gamingbolt / Twitter