Call of Duty Cold War: multiplayer to the test! Gameplay, maps and modes

We tried the multiplayer of the new episode of the Black Ops saga, and it satisfied us! Here is our gameplay from the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War multiplayer sector.

The video that you can admire at the beginning of the article is linked to our special on the multiplayer of COD Black Ops Cold War signed by Francesco Fossetti and traces the boundaries of the huge videogame perimeter within which we will move by engaging in the challenges of the online sector of the next FPS of Activision.

The playful experience provided by the multiplayer of the new Black Ops chapter promises to be really powerful, with many ways to dive and a plethora of options that will determine a content offer incredibly layered.

Starting from the solid foundations guaranteed by Modern Warfare (e COD Warzone), Treyarch is committed to ideally pursue its path and weave a gameplay ecosystem that draws strength from the originality of the map design and the inevitable return of the online activities that made this series famous.

The commercialization of COD Black Ops Cold War is expected for November 13 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, as well as the launch of PlayStation 5. For fans who book digital editions, access to the Black Ops Cold War Open Beta is available: PS4 users can participate to this phase of multiplayer testing in advance than other fans on PC and Xbox consoles.