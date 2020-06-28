Call of Duty 2020: new leak with details on settings, modes and mechanics

Share it:

Between Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone, and their continuous updates, players are in no way at risk of getting bored, but are equally curious to find out what Activision is preparing for them for 2020.

A new chapter in the series is expected by the end of the year, but the announcement has not yet taken place. For months, rumors have been circulating that Treyarch is in the control room for a new game in the Black Ops series, presumably subtitled Cold War and therefore set in the Cold War period. Official confirmations have never arrived, but in recent days a new video full of details has emerged on YouTube made by XclusiveAce, which claims to be in contact with a source whose identity it does not want to reveal.

The video circulated quickly in the environment, but has now been set to private. Fortunately, all the information is available online. XclusiveAce confirms the Cold War setting, and adds that the game is currently in excellent shape. The campaign is fully playable and the multiplayer maps are almost all complete. At the launch of the game, one will be added new themed map in Warzone, set in Russia. The standard mini-map will return, along the lines of the previous chapters to Warfare, and the compass introduced by the latter will also be implemented. Unlimited shooting, scorestreaks and swimming mechanics will also return. There will be no Specialists, but an upgrade system with items available on the battlefield. The soldiers will have 150 HP and self-care. Multiplayer will be based on 6 vs 6 clashes, and Gunsmith is not expected. Of the currently complete multiplayer maps (about 10, with others in the works) there is a really small one on a boat in the Black Sea, and a tank called that we got to see in the trailer leak.

This is what the youtuber reported, but obviously we are unable to confirm anything. We look forward to an official announcement from Activision. According to a recent rumor, the reveal of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is expected in August.