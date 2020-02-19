Entertainment

Bruce Campbell believes they will shoot a new Evil Dead before the end of the year

February 19, 2020
Since the restart of Evil Dead In 2013 we have been seeing how the license expanded in television and comics, but we have not had notable news about the future on the big screen so far.

Bruce Campbell, star of the classic films and producer of the franchise, has revealed that they have several films in mind and that the first one could be shot before the end of the year.

"We are producing more Evil Dead movies. Maybe one later this year. Sam Raimi has chosen the guy who will do the next Evil Dead. He simply won't have Ash. There are more stories to tell"Campbell revealed at the Vancouver Fan Expo.

In the past Sam Raimi said he was willing to direct a new Evil Dead on the condition of having Bruce in the role of Ash, something that will not be possible because the actor claims to have hung the chainsaw. Together they gave life to the original trilogy as director and protagonist, but this changed in the restart of 2013.

The last film we saw was directed by Fede Álvarez and showed a group of young people spending a weekend in a cabin where the Necronomicon was hidden, a book capable of invoking the most terrifying creatures of the underworld to sow chaos on Earth.

The reboot of Evil Dead may be one of the best that horror movies have seen in the past decade and left them wanting more. Campbell himself says that the story can continue smoothly.

"It's okay to leave another idiot trying to stop evil in its attempt to destroy the world. An idiot tried and did quite well. Now it is time for other innocent people without skills to try to save the world. There are many more stories to tell".

