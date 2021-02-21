Boruto: who will be next to leave the scene? Let’s discuss it

Chapter 55 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations led readers to face one of the most disconcerting and painful deaths of the entire work, comparable to the most dramatic ones of Naruto Shippuden. But will there be further farewells with Masashi Kishimoto’s return to management?

If you are on par with the manga, you will know that a key character died in Boruto 55. This event, however, went against all expectations, in fact it was not Naruto who abandoned us, but only Kurama. The Nine-Tailed Fox passed away following the devastating effects of Baryon Mode, “final” technique with which the Seventh Hokage apparently managed to eliminate Isshiki Otsutuski.

This dramatic turn taken by Kishimoto could only be the first of many greetings. Analyzing Naruto Shippuden, in fact, we can see that these painful events are not a one-off, but a constant of the series. And then, on social media, fans wondered who could be next to abandon the work.

Contrary to the initial predictions, given what recently happened, it is very likely that Naruto and Sasuke, the two most powerful characters in the series, will remain alive. The Hokage just lost Kurama, while Sasuke’s Rinnegan was taken away. But the last word is not yet said; as they are weakened, the Leaf duo could be a victim of revenge of the Otsutsuki and of the next antagonist of Boruto.