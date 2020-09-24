Boruto: the humiliating defeat of Team 7 at the hands of Deepa

In the animated series Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, Team 7 is in the presence of the Kara Organization, an opponent still too strong. The three ninja of Konoha have suffered a resounding and humiliating defeat; for them the road is still long.

Team 7 was overwhelmed by Victor and Deepa; on the other hand, the members of the Kara Organization have demonstrated amazing skills, even for the strongest ninja of Konoha. If they intend to face opponents like them, Boruto, Sarada and Mitsuki will have to work hard. A long training awaits them.

Created specifically for the animated series, Deepa displayed skills similar to Tsunade’s. Although Mitsuki resorted to hermit mode, defeat was inevitable for Team 7. The three were rushed to hospital and the situation suddenly got darker. Cast and badly reduced, Boruto and Sarada reflect on the path to take.

In the preview of the 167th episode of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, shared on Twitter by the user Abdul_S17, the long path that awaits Team 7 is revealed. The threat dictated by the Kara Organization looms over the Leaf Village and the three young shinobi will have to prepare for a rematch. Boruto episode 167: Naruto the Next Generations will be available in streaming starting from 27 September.