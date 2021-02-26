Boruto: revealed the true goal of the Otsutsuki clan

Despite having won the battle against Isshiki and Momoshiki Otsutsuki the threats to the peace of the protagonists of Boruto are not finished. The new chapter has in fact finally revealed the purpose of the alien clan’s actions. Let’s find out together.

We had recently witnessed the defeat of Isshiki took place after a hard fight whose consequences led to a terrible twist in Boruto. However, the enemy’s soul managed to survive by moving within Code in order to pass on his ambitions and by doing this the ninja has revealed some details about the members of his clan.

The Otsutsuki they are the ones who pull the strings behind the scenes of the ninja world. In fact, Kaguya was the cause of the actions of Madara Uchiha and the whole Akatsuki. Following his death, other aliens presented themselves to lead the new group of Boruto’s villains, who absorbed the chakra of numerous planets to live and evolve with the goal of becoming real gods.

In addition, the role of the Karma, an energy with which it is possible to use the bodies of the ninja to continue living, which currently endangers the life of Boruto and his companions since the boy has the mark of the technique on his body and, as already happened, it is possible that Momoshiki manages to take control of the young man to attack his allies. Just this last threat prompted Kawaki to pursue a new goal in Boruto.

