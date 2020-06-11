Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Mitsuki comes to life in this magnificent cosplay

Share it:

Among the most appreciated and long-lasting franchises that we have seen in the great anime and manga industry, one of the best known is undoubtedly that of Naruto, whose latest work to date on the market is the much talked about and controversial Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

In fact, despite the great attention behind the series, many do not appreciate some of the choices made in terms of style and script, but this has obviously not stopped a large portion of the public from praising the production with countless fanmade works. published on the web, between cosplay and fanart often made with great care.

Well, this time to be finished in the spotlight there is the well-known cosplayer spisy_cos, who has decided to pay homage to the work with one splendid Boruto themed cosplay: Naruto Next Generations and specifically dedicated to Mitsuki that the boy has uploaded to his Instagram profile. As you can see from the image at the bottom of the news, the work is characterized by a great attention to detail, with a careful reconstruction of clothing and make-up, all accompanied by a small snake clearly visible on one of his arms. The end result appears extremely faithful to the original and has allowed the boy to earn the praise of many users.

Before greeting you, we also remind you that just recently there has been talk of the possibility that Boruto Naruto Next Generations is suffering from a period of serious crisis.