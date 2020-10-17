Boruto: in the next episode of the anime, Team 7 will show the results of the training

After a long training, Boruto and Sarada are finally ready to show the results achieved. The next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will see the two young ninjas looking for revenge.

Following the humiliating defeat that Deepa remedied from the Kara Organization, Boruto and Sarada immediately got back to work for improve their techniques. Under the tutelage of Kakashi and Sasuke, the two boys have developed surprising new skills, which we will be able to admire soon.

According to the preview of episode 171 of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations published on Twitter by user @ abdul_S17, Boruto and Sarada, under the guidance of Kakashi and Sakura, will show the results of your workouts. What techniques will they have learned?

With the contribution of the Sixth Hokage, Boruto managed to empower your Rasengan, at the same time developing a completely new and more powerful version. According to rumors, the son of the Seventh Hokage was able to combine the Rasengan with the purple energy of Kakashi, giving life to one of the most powerful techniques ever to appear in the franchise.

Sarada, on the other hand, focused on her eye limbs, in order to make the most of the Sharingan. In the company of her father Sasuke, who in Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations showed all his love, the young Uchiha managed to master his innate skill. Team 7 now looks ready to face Deepa again. Before this decisive clash, however, a Boruto fan imagined the end of a protagonist.