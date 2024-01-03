Blue Reflection Ray Season 2: Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

Based on the smash-hit video game Blue Reflection, this anime series takes a different approach. Neither the plot nor the animation manages to distinguish themselves from the vast sea of magical girl titles. At first, the visual style is stunning and gives each character equal screen time, but after a few episodes, it becomes slow and loses its edge.

Despite the show’s poor execution and quick finish, there are some well-animated battle sequences. If you are seeking something significant, this is not the show for you. The second season of Blue Reflection Ray is the subject of this article.

Blue Reflection Ray Season 2 Renewal Status

Although the reviewers were unimpressed with the first season of the anime, many fans were won over by its breathtaking graphics. But it did poorly in both viewership and reviews.

Its current rating on MyAnimeList is 5.76, which is rather low. Moreover, it has a very average level of popularity. Its MAL organization does not have a very large membership—just about 21,000 people. On top of that, the inaugural season lasted for two seasons and concluded with a bang.

Since it concluded the game’s plot, the production company is now completely detached from Blue Reflection Ray Season 2. As a result of its abrupt conclusion and negative reviews, it seems that the anime will not be renewed for a second season.

Blue Reflection Ray Season 2 Release Date

There is a conundrum around the release of the second season of the anime since the previous one was poorly accepted. No information about Blue Reflection Ray Season 2’s future has been released as of yet.

Blue Reflection Ray Cast

Hiori Hirahara Voiced by: Manaka Iwami (Japanese); Kayli Mills (English)

Voiced by: Manaka Iwami (Japanese); Kayli Mills (English) Ruka Hanari Voiced by: Haruka Chisuga (Japanese); Brianna Knickerbocker (English)

Voiced by: Haruka Chisuga (Japanese); Brianna Knickerbocker (English) Momo Tanabe Voiced by: Yuka Takakura (Japanese); Erica Mendez (English)

Voiced by: Yuka Takakura (Japanese); Erica Mendez (English) Miyako Shirakaba Voiced by: Hitomi Ōwada (Japanese); Madeline Dorroh (English)

Voiced by: Hitomi Ōwada (Japanese); Madeline Dorroh (English) Mio Hirahara Voiced by: Reina Ueda (Japanese); Maureen Price (English)

Voiced by: Reina Ueda (Japanese); Maureen Price (English) Nina Yamada Voiced by: Nina Tamaki (Japanese); Katelyn Barr (English)

Voiced by: Nina Tamaki (Japanese); Katelyn Barr (English) Uta Komagawa Voiced by: Rui Tanabe (Japanese); Lindsay Sheppard (English)

Voiced by: Rui Tanabe (Japanese); Lindsay Sheppard (English) Shino Mizusaki Voiced by: Shiori Izawa (Japanese); Kimberley Anne Campbell (English)

Voiced by: Shiori Izawa (Japanese); Kimberley Anne Campbell (English) Ryōka Tachibana Voiced by: Yurika Hirayama (Japanese); Morgan Berry (English)

Voiced by: Yurika Hirayama (Japanese); Morgan Berry (English) Amiru Sumeragi Voiced by: Ayumi Mano (Japanese); Jalitza Delgado (English)

Blue Reflection Ray Plot

Fragments, or flowers, represent individual persons in the Blue Reflection Ray. Being the Reflectors is a fate befallen to certain individuals who have very potent fragments.

These creatures can link their memories, thoughts, and emotions via customized rings. One such reflector, Ruka Hanari, is the center of the plot. Even though she’s usually reserved and quiet, she noticed a ring that another lady had left behind.

Ruka kept it to herself, as she couldn’t return it. Nevertheless, as time goes on, she comes to understand the ring’s true potential and dedicates herself to becoming a reflector to save others in her vicinity.

Blue Reflection Ray Season 2 Trailer

Episodes from Blue Reflection Season 2 As of this writing, there is no trailer or teaser for Ray. Up above, you can see the season 1 trailer that we delivered for you. You can also watch all of Season 1 right here.