Berserk: the manga returns but only for a short while, a new pause after chapter 361

July 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
Kentaro Miura's masterpiece, Berserk, will never have regular serialization again, this is always a good thing to remember as painful as it is to accept. The sensei, in fact, has for many years been complicit in an irregular publication, significantly compromising the fate of his work.

When the final arrives, we are not given information, although the manga has been going on since 1989. The numerous pauses and long waiting times between one chapter and another have further slowed an already slow story in itself, minimizing the sense of progression. However, despite the fears, Berserk is about to return with chapter 361 in the next issue of the magazine Young Animals, expected to debut on July 22nd.

In addition, as usual, the first information emerged from the magazine which heralds the duration of the new 20-page chapter. Finally, theabsence of a debut date for chapter 362thus promising a new break for the manga. There is no information about the return of the Miura sensei masterpiece, but we will keep you updated pending further news. Finally, we remind you to continue following us in order not to miss the spoilers of Berserk chapter 361 which, barring unforeseen circumstances, will arrive in the next few days.

And you, instead, what do you think of the umpteenth break of the manga? Tell us yours, as always, with a comment in the space provided below.

