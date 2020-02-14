Bad Bunny premieres 'Ignorants' to celebrate Valentine's Day

Share it:

Bad Bunny once again reached the feelings of his audience by launching 'Ignorants', his new musical theme with official video of heartbreak alongside Sech to celebrate Valentine's Day.

This song tells the story of several couples who suffer highs and lows in their relationship and projects it with appropriate images within the video where he is seen suffering from a love that to date is unknown.

Through his social networks the singer shared the video clip in a surprising way and in the description he used a simple: Happy Valentine's Day, "which made his followers understand that it is the way he feels about his feelings currently.

The video quickly began to be played by Internet users, who achieved that within a few hours of its premiere and reached two million views, undoubtedly one more hit for the Puerto Rican race.

Remember that the singer is very close to launching his new record material entitled "YHLQMDLG" (I do what I want), because according to his statements; It would be this month when it will be available on all streaming platforms.

It should be mentioned that for some time now the Internet users and fans of the interpreter have tried to find out who Bad Bunny's songs are about and who was the person who hurt him so much that he no longer believes in love, however, everything This has been in vain, because the identity of this human being has never been known.







