Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 announced for Nintendo Switch, Keiji Inafune also involved

In the night, Inti Creates announced that it is working on Azure Striker Gunvolt 3, a new horizontal scrolling game in two dimensions. The title is currently only available on Nintendo Switch, but appears to be without a precise release date.

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is still located at early stage of development, and as the previous chapters of the series can boast Keiji Inafune's participation (Mega Man, Onimusha, ReCore, Mighty No. 9) as an Action Supervisor. "Keiji Inafune and Inti Creates present the latest game in the Gunvolt series", said President Takuya Aizu. " "We are happy to announce Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 today. We have just started developing the game, but we will update fans with new information about the game as soon as possible.".

Inafune will help shape the gameplay in synergy with Yoshihisa Tsuda, director and creator of the series, with the aim of "take the ultra-refined 2D action for which the series is known to the next level". Azure Striker Gunvolt will introduce a new heroine, Kirin, a Shrine Maiden with a power that allows her to block opponents' abilities, and with a fighting style that combines the use of enchanted talismans and swords. On the occasion of the announcement, Inti Creates shared the trailer and the images that you can find attached to this news.