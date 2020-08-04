Entertainment

Attack on Titan: Captain Levi becomes real in a faithful cosplay

August 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The manga de The attack of the Giants is inexorably approaching the end of the work, putting de facto a conclusion to one of the most famous series of the entire international comics scene. Yet month after month, fans continue to support the franchise with extraordinary manifestations of creativity.

The wait for the final season is getting stronger, to the point that some fans have started to produce fan-made animations of the last chapters of the manga. However, we will not have to wait much longer for the Attack of the Giants 4 since the the sound sector is approaching its end and, with it, one of the most consistent slices of the production of an anime.

To lighten the weight of the wait stand out the manifestations of creativity occasionally dedicated by fans to the masterpiece of Hajime Isayama, where the last of which is a particular cosplay edited by lujiuerhei. The artist, in fact, attempted to re-propose the famous Captain Levi, one of the most appreciated characters of the entire franchise, in reality. As you can see for yourself from the photo attached at the bottom of the news, the similarity with the paper counterpart is particularly marked to the point of gathering the approval of over 17 thousand fans.

And you, however, notice in this cosplay a strong resemblance to the original? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.

