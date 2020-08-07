Attack on Titan: announced a new spin-off on Armin

Share it:

A new spin-off inspired by will arrive on the market soon the attack of the Giants, who will follow Armin's adventures as an investigator. The work is titled "Detective Armin", and is aimed primarily at a child target.

The author presented the spin-off through a post on Twitter, present at the bottom of the article, clarifying that – although the work is purely oriented to an audience of very young people – it will still amuse readers of all ages.

The volume will tell an unpublished story, who will see the Reconnaissance Army grappling with an unknown threat. From the first information this seems to be the narrative canvas of the work, which will also contain a series of quizzes with which to have fun.

The grim settings of the universe of Isaiyama will be replicated, this time, in a literary format, since the spin-off will basically be a light novel. For the moment the volume is intended only for Japan but, considering the enormous popularity of the work, it is not impossible that from here to a few months it can also reach the West.

The fourth season of the Attack of the Giants may not arrive in the autumn season, according to the latest rumors leaked on the web. Let's relive the most shocking moments of the Attack of the Giants together, starting from the first season up to the last of Wit Studio.