Entertainment

Attack on Titan: an unexpected reunion in chapter 126 for the Legion

February 16, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

There have been many developments in The Attack of the Giants in the last chapters, which have involved practically every character still alive and present since the beginning of the manga. Anyone who seems to have had a say in the later stages, and chapter 126 of The Attack of the Giants seems to have decided to reunite them all.

After Armin managed to convince Connie not to feed Falco to her mother, the group managed to return to town to witness the end of the march of the giants who are leaving the island. Now they must be able to find reinforcements, but Armin is worried about Annie, confident that she has freed herself from her prison. And indeed in The Attack of the Giants chapter 124, Annie freed herself to escape with Hitch.

What Armin doesn't know is that the two girls stopped in that city and, ironically, Armin sits next to Annie. The one who possesses the power of the Female Giant is noticed by Connie who cannot believe her eyes, but with a brief speech Annie decides to leave with them to save the world, leaving a greeting card to Hitch.

READ:  A comic reveals the identity of the first Jedi killed by Ben Solo

Now the Exploration Legion is recovering the pieces lost over the years and, under the direction of Armin, is preparing to stop the march started by Eren. The new group formed in The Attack of the Giants will succeed in the task?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.