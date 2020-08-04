Entertainment

Attack on Titan 4: Kohta Yamamoto announces the imminent end of his work

August 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
The attack of the Giants is about to return with his fourth and final season. Unlike the previous ones, however, to animate it there will no longer be WIT Studio, but the MAPPA Studio which has just finished work on The God of High School and is currently working on both the anime of Isayama and Jujutsu Kaisen.

As is normal, the entire staff who will work on the project will change with such a major change of study. In fact, very few will return to The Attack of the Giants and among these there will be Hiroyuki Sawano who will provide support to the music of the new composer, Kohta Hiramoto. It is not yet known how much Sawano's presence will feel, which may have been believed only because Hiramoto will use the remixes of some music from previous seasons of The Attack of the Giants.

However, it is good to keep an eye on the development of the music that will accompany us during the episodes since they were the flagship of the first three seasons of The Attack of the Giants. A few hours ago, Kohta Hiramoto himself communicated the status of the work on the composition and realization of the soundtrack of the anime.

Through a tweet, later translated into English by Attack on Titan Wiki, Hiramoto tells us that the works on the music of The Attack of the Giants 4 are practically finished. Obviously this does not apply to the rest, but knowing that a few months after the broadcast the works are already well under way, it will certainly be a relief for fans who were afraid of quality drops with the change of studio. Now you just have to wait a little longer and enjoy the scenes of The Attack of the Giants 4.

